Oct 24 About 700,000 applications have been
submitted for U.S. healthcare coverage being offered through new
exchanges created by President Barack Obama's healthcare law, a
U.S. official said on Thursday.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released
the number during an update for journalists about the healthcare
marketplace, which has had a rocky rollout since enrollment in
the new plans began on Oct 1.
The U.S. government is operating the healthcare.gov website,
which has been plagued by technical problems since the outset
and is the portal for 36 states; the remaining states are
operating their own online marketplaces. The nearly 700,000
applications are the total from both the state- and
federally-run exchanges, Julie Bataille, a CMS spokeswoman, said
on the media call.
Applications for at least 390,000 people have been completed
through the state-run exchanges, according to a Reuters tally of
state reports.
Completed applications mean that the applicants received a
determination about whether they are eligible for tax credits or
the Medicaid program for low-income Americans. Applicants have
not necessarily chosen a plan.
While some states have released numbers for people who have
enrolled in plans, Bataille said she did not have that figure,
but that CMS would release it monthly.
The Congressional Budget Office estimated earlier this year
that 7 million people would buy the new private plans offered by
state exchanges for coverage next year.