WASHINGTON Oct 23 U.S. Democratic Senator Max Baucus hopes to meet with other members of the Senate Finance Committee to discuss ways to examine Obamacare's troubled website, Healthcare.gov, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Baucus, the committee chairman who helped craft President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law more than three years ago, said he hoped to convene the finance committee in the coming weeks.

"No question, the launch of Healthcare.gov has been problematic. But now is not the time to point fingers. Now is the time to fix the problem," Baucus said in a statement. His spokesman said there are currently no oversight hearings on the law's rollout listed on the committee's calendar.