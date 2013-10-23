UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
WASHINGTON Oct 23 U.S. Democratic Senator Max Baucus hopes to meet with other members of the Senate Finance Committee to discuss ways to examine Obamacare's troubled website, Healthcare.gov, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
Baucus, the committee chairman who helped craft President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law more than three years ago, said he hoped to convene the finance committee in the coming weeks.
"No question, the launch of Healthcare.gov has been problematic. But now is not the time to point fingers. Now is the time to fix the problem," Baucus said in a statement. His spokesman said there are currently no oversight hearings on the law's rollout listed on the committee's calendar.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.