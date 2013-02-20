UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON Feb 20 The Obama administration on Wednesday outlined the essential health benefits that insurers must offer to consumers in the individual and small group markets under the new healthcare reform law.
The regulations set out 10 categories of core benefits, but give states flexibility in determining the specific coverage that would be required.
Published in the Federal Register by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the rule emerged as private insurers worked to devise health plans that could be sold in new online state marketplaces, known as healthcare exchanges, which are scheduled to begin enrolling beneficiaries on Oct. 1.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources