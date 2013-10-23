UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
WASHINGTON Oct 23 The U.S. Health and Human Services Department will hold daily news briefings starting Thursday on progress addressing the myriad technical issues that plague the healthcare.gov website.
The briefings for reporters come as the Obama administration tries to limit the damage from the glitch-plagued rollout of the site, which could affect the number of uninsured Americans who sign up for insurance.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.