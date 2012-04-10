WASHINGTON, April 10 President Barack Obama's
healthcare law could sharply exceed its cost-savings targets and
add up to $530 billion to the federal budget deficit, a leading
authority on U.S. government benefit programs said on Tuesday.
A study by Charles Blahous, a George Mason University
research fellow and the Republican trustee for Medicare and
Social Security entitlement programs for the elderly, challenges
the administration's contention that the 2010 law would better
keep healthcare costs in line.
Known as the "Affordable Care Act" or "Obamacare," the
measure to expand health insurance for millions of Americans is
considered Obama's signature domestic policy achievement.
The Supreme Court is currently weighing whether Congress
overstepped its authority to regulate commerce in approving the
law. The justices heard arguments in the high-stakes case two
weeks ago.
Republican presidential candidates have promised to repeal
it if one of them wins the White House. Conservatives denounce
the standard as an unwarranted government intrusion.
Obama and Democrats believe the law will control
skyrocketing costs and curtail government "red ink."
But Blahous, a former economic adviser in the George W. Bush
White House, said in his research that the law is expected to
boost net federal spending by more than $1.15 trillion and add
between $340 billion and $530 billion to deficits between
2012-21.
"Relative to previous law, the (healthcare law) both
exacerbates projected federal deficits and increases an already
unsustainable federal commitment to health care spending," he
concluded.
The analysis, first reported by the Washington Post late on
Monday, also comes a month after the Congressional Budget Office
(CBO) cut the estimated net cost of the healthcare law by $48
billion to $1.08 trillion through 2021.
(Reporting by John Crawley; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)