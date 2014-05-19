UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON May 19 The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate Finance Committee will hold a business meeting on Wednesday to consider the nomination of Sylvia Mathews Burwell as U.S. secretary of health and human services, a panel aide said on Monday.
The 24-member committee, which includes 13 Democrats and 11 Republicans, is expected to conduct an up-or-down vote on whether to forward Burwell's nomination to the Senate floor for a final confirmation vote.
The aide said Burwell's nomination will need support from a majority of lawmakers to make it to the Senate floor. Democrats have said they hope to have her confirmation process wrapped up before the U.S. Memorial Day holiday on May 26. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Eric Beech)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts