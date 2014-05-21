WASHINGTON May 21 The U.S. Senate Finance Committee voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to approve the nomination of Sylvia Mathews Burwell as U.S. health secretary.

The 21-3 decision, with three Republican lawmakers voting 'no,' sends Burwell's nomination to the Senate floor for a final confirmation vote that could come after lawmakers return from a one-week break for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday, which begins on Monday. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bill Trott)