By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, Sept 8
WASHINGTON, Sept 8 President Barack Obama's top
health adviser on Monday called for an end to partisan bickering
over Obamacare, saying the public and businesses are sending a
clear message to Washington that it is time to move on with
implementing the law.
"The Affordable Care Act is clearly working," U.S. Health
and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell told a university
audience in remarks that unveiled a new administration message
about the successes of the healthcare reform law just as the
midterm election campaign debate about its future intensifies.
"What I've been hearing over and over ... (is) enough
already with the back and forth. We just want to move forward,"
she said in her first major public address.
"We're not here to fight last year's battles," Burwell
added. "The Affordable Care Act is not about making a point.
It's about making progress."
Burwell took over the health secretary job from Kathleen
Sebelius in June as part of an administration effort to begin a
new chapter for healthcare reform after four years of political
and legal challenges from conservative foes.
Officials with the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services (HHS) said the aim is to stress the affordability of
Obamacare insurance, new access to medical services for the
uninsured and the quality of coverage as the administration
prepares for a new three-month open enrollment period beginning
on Nov. 15.
The administration will also underscore studies and polling
that suggest Obama's signature domestic policy achievement has
significantly reduced the number of uninsured Americans by
subsidizing the cost of private insurance for lower-income
people and expanding the Medicaid program for the poor in more
than half of the 50 U.S. states.
But a public outreach campaign, already under way to drive
enrollment for 2015 coverage, will also coincide with the Oct. 1
anniversary of the disastrous rollout of Obamacare, a date
Republicans are likely to mark with blistering rhetoric as the
fall campaign for the Nov. 4 election gets fully under way.
Obama's Affordable Care Act remains unpopular with large
segments of the voting public. In Reuters/Ipsos polling of 384
people over the first five days of September, 51 percent of
respondents said they disapproved of Obama's handling of
healthcare reform, while 39 percent said they approved and 10
percent said they did not know. The poll has a margin of error
of 5 percentage points.
In early August, 57 percent of 1,599 respondents said they
opposed the healthcare law, while 43 percent favored it. That
poll had a margin of error of 2.6 percentage points.
Analysts say the issue is not proving to be as big as
expected with potential voters. But Republicans still hope
public discontent will help them take control of the Senate and
dismantle the legislation.
Healthcare reform will be front and center later this week
during a Republican-led House of Representatives oversight
hearing at which top HHS and Internal Revenue Service officials
are slated to testify.
(Additional reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)