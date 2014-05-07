(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON May 7 Sylvia Mathews Burwell,
President Barack Obama's nominee for U.S. health secretary, will
need all her skills as a crisis manager to steer the law known
as Obamacare away from troubled waters during this year's
congressional election campaign.
If confirmed by the Senate, her first task would be to get
the upper hand on two issues that could spiral out of control
for Democrats just before the November elections: rising health
insurance costs and the potential for a new wave of policy
cancellations for small businesses.
Both issues are grist for the Republican campaign mill to
win control of the Senate by making the Nov. 4 poll a referendum
on Obamacare. The last thing Democrats need is a new
self-inflicted wound akin to the fiasco last year, when
HealthCare.gov crashed on launch and millions of Americans found
themselves with canceled health insurance policies.
Then there are the non-Obamacare challenges, with funding
and staff shortages - and resulting low morale - at the
Department of Health and Human Services agencies that regulate
prescription drugs, combat disease outbreaks and oversee
biomedical research.
Burwell's Senate confirmation process begins Thursday with a
hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions
Committee. A second hearing before the Senate Finance Committee
has not been set but Democrats hope for a final vote before the
Memorial Day holiday on May 26.
Burwell's supporters say the 48-year-old White House budget
director is perfect for the job: a seasoned problem-solver known
for her ability to engage with people of diverse interests and
produce acceptable decisions under difficult circumstances.
It was Burwell, as deputy chief of staff, who kept the
Clinton White House focused on policy during the Monica Lewinsky
scandal. For the past year, she has been watching Obamacare
policy unfold as director of Obama's Office of Management and
Budget, a job that has made her a powerful West Wing figure who
has the president's trust.
"She walks in with a lot of capital," said John Podesta, a
senior Obama adviser who worked with Burwell in the Clinton
White House.
Last year's uproar over the Obamacare roll-out under
outgoing Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius
led to the biggest domestic policy debacle of the Obama
presidency, and the scope for a new one is palpable.
Republicans are ready to pounce on evidence of higher health
insurance premiums, due to emerge before November's elections. A
large number of small-group health policies held by businesses
and nonprofits also come up for renewal in the fall, and the
small group market, with 17 million beneficiaries, is bigger
than the individual market that spawned outrage last year.
"You won't see Sylvia dragged down into the partisan
politics. It's just not where she is. She'll be focused like a
laser on making things work smoothly," said Erskine Bowles, the
former Clinton chief of staff who hired her in the late 1990s.
The federal government has relatively little authority over
insurance markets, which are traditionally regulated by states.
To avoid problems, Burwell, a technocrat also known for her
West Virginia drawl and mussed shoulder-length hair, will have
to act quickly to persuade health insurers to restrain premium
increases on Obamacare plans that would be sold in the federal
marketplace next year. The deadline for plan submissions is June
27.
Burwell will also need to confront insurers and state
regulators to avoid a damaging new surge of cancellations or big
cost increases on small group plans, particularly in states that
refuse to allow policy holders to renew plans that fail to
comply with Obama's Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
"Her drive and determination to work with players (at HHS)
and players at the White House, at Treasury, at OMB, to get a
good result, that will be front and center," Podesta said.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Jim Loney and Dan
Grebler)