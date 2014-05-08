By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 8 Sylvia Mathews Burwell takes
center stage on Thursday for the first of two Senate hearings
that will determine whether the loyal White House insider will
become the next public face of the controversial law known as
Obamacare.
The path to confirmation as U.S. health secretary is
expected to be a smooth one for Burwell, a 48-year-old
technocrat who was nominated on April 11 by President Barack
Obama to replace outgoing Health and Human Services Secretary
Kathleen Sebelius. Last year, Burwell sailed through the Senate
on a 96-0 vote to become Obama's budget director.
Burwell's new confirmation round begins when she takes the
hot seat before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions
(HELP) Committee. The Senate Finance Committee, which will
decide whether to send her nomination to the floor, is expected
to hold a hearing at a later date.
Democrats hope to have her confirmation wrapped up by the
U.S. Memorial Day holiday on May 26. Recent events have created
a favorable wind for Burwell's nomination: better-than-expected
Obamacare health plan enrollments, lower-than-expected coverage
costs, slow underlying healthcare inflation and lower government
spending forecasts.
But she may end up being confirmed without many Republican
'yes' votes. Republicans see the hearings as perhaps their last
chance to grill a senior Obama official publicly about the
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act before the Nov. 4
congressional elections, in which Obamacare will be a central
issue.
Republicans, who readily accept Burwell's Harvard and Oxford
credentials, want to know whether she is a dedicated public
servant who avoids the partisan fray or a committed Obama
insider determined to see the president's policies through at
any cost.
"She's very pleasant to work with, she's obviously very
smart, and she's obviously very loyal to her boss, which is an
admirable quality ... but it raises the burden of pressure on us
in the confirmation process to be sure to be thorough," said
Senator Johnny Isakson, a Georgia Republican who sits on both
confirmation panels.
Burwell has already come under fire from Republican
lawmakers who contend she will have an unstated political role
to portray Obama's signature domestic policy in the most
favorable light during this year's congressional election
contest and the 2016 presidential battle.
The law has long been unpopular with large numbers of
voters. In Republican-dominated states with vulnerable Senate
Democrats, popular opposition can range as high as 60 percent,
according to opinion polls.
The loyalty question goes directly to a Burwell quality that
sets her apart from Sebelius, a Washington outsider who joined
the administration in 2009 after serving as Kansas governor but
never penetrated Obama's inner circle.
A member of the West Wing's top echelon, with long-standing
associations with Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and Obama senior
adviser John Podesta, Burwell as health secretary could wield
much greater influence in dealings with stakeholders. They
include health insurers and state regulators, who could be the
key to keeping Obamacare on an even keel.
"They know that the president really trusts her and that
she's been an insider in White House processes who used to sit
at the principal senior staff table," Podesta told Reuters.
Campaign politics could also figure prominently in questions
from HELP members, including Republican Senator Rand Paul of
Kentucky, a possible 2016 presidential candidate, and Democratic
Senators Kay Hagan of North Carolina and Al Franken of
Minnesota, who have been targeted for ouster by the Republican
Party.
