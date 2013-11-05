By Lewis Krauskopf
Nov 5 Health insurer Blue Shield of California
said on Tuesday it will delay policy cancellations for 113,000
customers who were due to lose coverage at the end of the year
as a result of new requirements from President Barack Obama's
healthcare law.
Under pressure from California Insurance Commissioner Dave
Jones, Blue Shield agreed to allow customers on the individual
insurance market to receive a 90-day extension of their plans.
The California extensions come amid a national political
storm over hundreds of thousands of Americans losing plans that
do not comply with the requirements of Obamacare. Obama had
repeatedly pledged Americans could keep their plans if they
liked them as he rallied support for the 2010 law.
Blue Shield of California Life and Health Insurance Company
agreed to the delay after Jones threatened legal action against
the company for providing only 90 days' notice to policyholders
instead of 180 days, the insurer said. The affected
policyholders will be able to keep their plans through March.
"Allowing consumers to stay in their existing plans longer
is the right thing to do for policyholders," Jones said in a
statement. "State and federal law allow Californians to keep
their current policies beyond December 31."
In an interview, Jones said the situation with Blue Shield
was unusual: The insurer was switching to another state
regulator, a move that required it to give the longer notice.
Jones said it was unlikely other companies that had issued
cancellation notices would extend their policies.
He estimated that 900,000 additional Californians face
termination of their policies this year.
"We're going though all the notices out there to make sure
they're compliant with law...but this is a fairly unique
circumstance," Jones said.
Jones said he was not sure what other state insurance
commissioners might be able to do, noting that regulation was a
function of state law.
The insurance department cautioned that policyholders who
are eligible for subsidies available through California's
insurance exchange likely will want to select new policies by
Dec. 15 to start receiving the premium assistance at the new
year.