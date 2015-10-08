By Deena Beasley
LOS ANGELES Oct 8 U.S. oncologists, aware that
patients are paying more of the costs of expensive cancer drugs,
are increasingly declining to prescribe medicines that have
scant or no effect, even as a last resort.
At least half a dozen drugs, including colon cancer
treatments Cyramza, from Eli Lilly & Co, and Stivarga,
sold by Bayer AG, aren't worth prices that can exceed
$100,000 a year, top cancer specialists said in interviews with
Reuters.
If specialists do start considering a drug's cost in their
prescribing habits, such decisions could dent the
multibillion-dollar cancer drug business of companies from Roche
Holding AG to Celgene Corp. Worldwide spending
on cancer medicines reached $100 billion in 2014, a
year-over-year jump of more than 10 percent.
Doctors are unimpressed with so-called "me too" drugs
developed by companies looking to grab market share from a more
established product. They are also less likely to use a drug
outside of its approved indication for patients who have
exhausted other types of treatment.
"There are drugs that don't make much sense given how much
they cost, given their small benefits," said Dr Peter Bach,
director of Memorial Sloan Kettering's Center for Health Policy
and Outcomes in New York. "There are drugs that can cost up to
$10,000 a month that provide, at the median, a few weeks or less
than a month of additional life, but with substantial toxicity."
More than one-quarter of spending by Medicare, the federal
health insurance plan for seniors, is for services provided to
beneficiaries in their last year of life, according to the
Kaiser Family Foundation.
Doctors say that, even with harsh side effects, a few more
weeks of life may be well worth the price to some patients. For
others, the potential benefits may not outweigh the costs.
Lilly's Cyramza was approved by U.S. regulators in April to
treat advanced colorectal cancer in combination with
chemotherapy. It works similarly to Roche Holding AG's
much older drug Avastin and to Sanofi SA's Zaltrap.
"Lilly got it on the market in stomach cancer (in 2014),
which was a very nice strategy since it was one of the few
indications where Avastin missed," said Dr. Leonard Saltz, chief
of gastrointestinal oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering. But
when Lilly put it on the market for colon cancer, where it does
compete with Avastin, they kept its price at double the rate of
the Roche drug.
"In colon cancer, I don't know anyone who is using it,"
Saltz said of Cyramza. Even Avastin, which extends colon cancer
survival by about 1.4 months compared to chemotherapy alone, is
"massively overused and massively overpriced," he said.
Dr. Lowell Schnipper, chief of hematology-oncology at Beth
Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, also described
Cyramza as providing limited benefit at a cost of $7,000 to
$9,000 a month.
Lilly said in an emailed statement that Cyramza addresses a
high unmet medical need, while Bayer said that Stivarga is an
important, and competitively priced, treatment option.
Genentech, the U.S. biotechnology unit of Roche, said it limits
the annual cost of Avastin to about $69,400 for its approved
uses.
CAPPING EXPENSES
U.S. patients are paying a larger portion of their own
health costs, in the form of higher deductibles, co-payments and
premiums. Some insurance plans require patients pay up to 30
percent of the cost of cancer drugs, although most also put a
cap on those expenses. Under President Barack Obama's Affordable
Care Act, insurance policies have total out-of-pocket limits of
$6,600 for individual consumers and $13,200 for families.
Major medical groups including the National Comprehensive
Cancer Network and the American Society of Clinical Oncology are
developing ways to consider a drug's affordability in their
treatment decisions. But as they wait for firmer guidelines,
some cancer doctors are making what they view as some obvious
changes.
"In the past, the cost implications of care were not on our
radar until the patient brought it up ... now we are much more
sensitized to the issue," said Dr. Neal Meropol, chief of
hematology and oncology at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer
Center in Cleveland.
Showing how inefficient the current pricing system is, even
when a drug is less effective than a competitor, it doesn't
necessarily cost less. Of 51 cancer drugs approved between 2009
and 2013, 21 treatments classified as "novel" had a median
annual price of $116,100, while the 30 deemed "next-in-class"
had a median price of $119,765, according to a recent study in
the Journal of the American Medical Association Oncology.
At the same time, the cost of treatment is rising steadily.
In 1995 oncology patients and their insurers paid $54,100 for an
additional year of life, but by 2013 the price had jumped to
$207,000, according to a study sponsored by the National Bureau
of Economic Research.
Saltz at Memorial Sloan Kettering said Cyramza for colon
cancer is a clear example of "a drug that costs much more and
does absolutely nothing," but said doctors may find it harder to
decide on a drug that "costs a lot and does very, very little."
He views Stivarga in that category.
"It costs around $12,000 to $13,000 a month and makes people
feel tired, causes skin rash on hands and feet," he said.
Insurers cover it, but require patients pay a substantial amount
upfront. "I used it a fair amount when it first came out, but
noticed that people didn't feel too good. I now discuss it with
patients and most decide not to use it."
Anthem Inc, the second largest U.S. health insurer,
has a program to steer oncologists toward effective treatments
deemed to offer the best value, paying them a monthly fee for
adhering to a recommended treatment regimen. Anthem cited drugs
like Avastin and Celgene's Abraxane as overused relative to
their value.
"Abraxane is a newer version of an older (generic) drug
called paclitaxel - they basically do the same thing," said Dr.
Jennifer Malin, medical director for oncology at Anthem and an
attending physician at the Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles
Health Care System.
One advantage of Abraxane is that it is less likely to cause
numbness. But Malin notes that a doctor can use paclitaxel first
and only switch to the more expensive drug if the patient
experiences that side effect.
Paclitaxel costs around $200 per dose compared with $10,000
for Abraxane, she said. Celgene, which makes Abraxane, said it
believes the drug is a valuable treatment option.
