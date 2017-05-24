WASHINGTON May 24 An estimated 23 million
people would lose health coverage by 2026 under Republican
legislation aimed at repealing Obamacare, a nonpartisan
congressional agency said on Wednesday in the first calculation
of the new bill's potential impact.
The report from the Congressional Budget Office also said
federal deficits would fall by $119 billion between 2017 and
2026 under the Republican bill. The CBO score raises the stakes
for Republican senators working on their own version of
legislation passed by the House of Representatives earlier this
month.
House Republicans came under sharp criticism for passing the
bill before the CBO could make its assessment. The Trump
administration already has relied on the House bill's healthcare
spending cuts in its proposed federal budget.
