WASHINGTON, June 26 Twenty-two million Americans
would lose their health insurance coverage over the next decade
under draft legislation unveiled by Senate Republicans last
week, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said on
Monday.
By comparison, the CBO had earlier estimated that similar
legislation passed by the House of Representatives would cause
23 million Americans to lose coverage by 2026.
In an analysis of the Senate draft, the CBO said the number
of Americans who would be uninsured by 2026 under the Senate
bill would be 49 million. That compares with its estimate of 51
million under the House bill and 28 million under current law.
