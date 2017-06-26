UPDATE 1-Wall Street regulators make budget pitches to Congress
WASHINGTON, June 27 Wall Street's top two U.S. regulators will urge Congress on Tuesday to approve budgets for fiscal 2018 that are at or above their current funding levels.
(Repeats without change)
WASHINGTON, June 26 Twenty-two million Americans would lose their health insurance coverage over the next decade under draft legislation unveiled by Senate Republicans last week, the Associated Press reported on Monday, citing an analysis by the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.
By comparison, the CBO had earlier estimated that similar legislation passed by the House of Representatives would cause 23 million Americans to lose coverage by 2026, leaving 51 million uninsured. (Writing by Susan Heavey)
WASHINGTON, June 27 Wall Street's top two U.S. regulators will urge Congress on Tuesday to approve budgets for fiscal 2018 that are at or above their current funding levels.
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, has vowed to bulk up its seeds business and join the chase for assets rival Bayer must sell to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of Monsanto.
WASHINGTON, June 27 Wall Street's top two U.S. regulators will urge Congress on Tuesday to approve budgets for fiscal 2018 that are at or above their current funding levels.