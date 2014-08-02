By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 1 U.S. laboratory inspectors
charged with protecting the public from the release of deadly
pathogens were repeatedly criticized by a federal watchdog for
overlooking biosafety lapses long before this year's anthrax
scare at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Newly released federal documents show that oversight gaps at
the CDC Division of Select Agents and Toxins (DSAT) may have
contributed to biosafety lapses at six laboratories handling
pathogens including smallpox, influenza and monkeypox. As a
result, the inspectors may have put public safety at risk.
"We found that DSAT did not effectively monitor and enforce
certain federal select agent regulations at the laboratories,"
Daniel Levinson, inspector general for the U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services (HHS) said in a July 2011 report sent
with a letter to CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden.
"These weaknesses may have contributed to the laboratories
not being in full compliance with certain federal select agent
regulations, which may have put public health and safety at
increased risk."
The documents of the HHS inspections of the CDC labs were
released on Friday by the House Energy and Commerce Committee
and provide insights into a repeating pattern of biosafety
problems that date back to 2008 and span both the Obama and Bush
administrations.
The inspector general found that in many cases, deadly
pathogens wound up in the hands of people who had not been
approved to handle them, increasing the risk that they could
have been lost or stolen.
CDC officials were not immediately available to comment on
the report.
The findings come after the potential exposure of more than
80 CDC workers to live anthrax bacteria in Atlanta and the
unauthorized release of a deadly bird flu strain in March.
Outside experts who reviewed the documents provided by
Reuters said they were alarmed by the inspector general's
findings on CDC's DSAT inspectors.
The CDC inspectors "failed to identify even one of the
sixteen identifiable deficiencies, and failed because the
checklists were defective, because the inspectors were
untrained, and because the inspectors were expected to learn
while on the job," said Richard Ebright, a professor of
chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University. Ebright
testified at a hearing last month by a House Energy and Commerce
subcommittee on the CDC safety lapses.
DSAT inspectors no longer oversee CDC labs. That job was
transferred to a special inspection team at the U.S. Department
of Agriculture in 2012.
The CDC's Frieden has described the move as an effort to
avoid potential conflicts of interest. The documents show the
change occurred after the HHS inspector general became
increasingly critical of DSAT's ability to effectively inspect
federal labs.
The release of the documents came as U.S. lawmakers consider
possible congressional action that could place a single agency
in charge of new national laboratory standards and even
potentially take inspection duties away from the CDC and USDA,
according to congressional aides.
In a letter contained with the 2011 inspector general's
report, Frieden concurred with Levinson's criticism of DSAT and
assured the inspector general that the unit was undertaking new
training and an audit of its procedures to address the problems.
(Additional reporting by Sharon Begley in New York; Editing by
Michele Gershberg and Lisa Shumaker)