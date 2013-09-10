By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, Sept 10
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 Obamacare is likely to have
a "rocky" enrollment start on Oct. 1 in some U.S. states,
because of ongoing technology challenges facing new online
health insurance exchanges, a leading expert told U.S. lawmakers
on Tuesday.
"At this moment, not a single state appears to be completely
ready," W. Brett Graham of the Salt Lake City-based consulting
firm Leavitt Partners said in testimony to a
Republican-controlled oversight panel in the House of
Representatives.
He said states should be capable of providing "baseline
functionality" when enrollment begins in three weeks. But he
cautioned about the potential for delays: "Most, if not all,
exchanges will experience a rocky enrollment period as they work
to overcome both known and unknown operational challenges."
Leavitt Partners has been involved in the design and
development of some state exchanges and tracks exchange progress
nationwide. The firm is headed by former Health and Human
Services Secretary Michael Leavitt, a former Utah governor who
held the health post under Republican President George W. Bush.
Graham's assessment for states that are working with the
administration to implement President Barack Obama's healthcare
reform was in sharp contrast with comments from technology
contractors working to ready a federal marketplace for 34 states
that have chosen not to set up their own exchanges.
Officials from technology contractors CGI and QSSI told the
same House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing that they
are on schedule for federal exchanges to begin operations as
expected on Oct. 1.
Graham did not identify the states that are facing
challenges. Oregon has said it will delay full public access to
its exchange for several weeks in October. California's exchange
said on Monday it would be ready for full enrollment in time.
The exchanges are key to the healthcare law's success as the
vehicle for enrolling an estimated 7 million uninsured Americans
in new health plans for 2014. They will have until March to sign
up for coverage next year.
Graham said state capacity has been strained by trying to
tackle the complexity of the information technology (IT) needed
to run the exchanges and a short timeline for implementation.
Some states are having difficulty integrating exchange
technology with existing Medicaid and other state systems,
according to Graham, who said the results could include slow
enrollment, delayed eligibility determinations and increased
potential for fraud and abuse.
There has also been a lack of adequate state exchange
testing with "stakeholder" platforms and the federal hub system
that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has built
to transfer consumer information between federal and state
agencies, Graham said.
A U.S. watchdog agency warned in August that the federal IT
system was months behind on security testing and said the HHS
deadline for certifying system security had been set back to
Sept. 30. QSSI executive vice president Michael Finkel told
lawmakers on Tuesday that the data hub completed a security risk
assessment on Aug. 30 and should be on track for certification.
"While some states have completed basic testing with the
hub, others are working through the final testing phases despite
still being in the building stages of development," Graham said.
"The risks of not having testing completed, or if something
doesn't work as planned, is really delay - delay for the
consumer and then delay for enrollment."
Graham said some states have had to cut back on planned
functions by limiting initial website access, opting for manual
processing on some functions, removing online chat functions for
consumer assistance and limiting foreign language access.
"While such de-scoping is necessary to achieve basic
functionality by Oct. 1, the changes will impact the ability of
both consumers and stakeholders to effectively access the
system," Graham said.