WASHINGTON Oct 24 The government official
identified as being responsible for a last-minute decision that
helped jam up the Obamacare health insurance website has been a
frequent presence at the White House, according to visitor logs.
Henry Chao, deputy chief information officer at the Centers
for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), was named Thursday in
congressional testimony as the one who ordered the lead
contractor to make consumers register before browsing for price
information, a step avoided by popular online shopping sites
such as Amazon.com.
As a result of this decision made just two weeks before the
website went public on Oct. 1, Healthcare.gov was overwhelmed
with so many people trying to register at once that the site
crashed, Cheryl Campbell, senior vice president of lead
contractor CGI Federal, told U.S. lawmakers wanting to know why
the site had so many problems.
"I believe it was Henry Chao and members of his team,"
Campbell told the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce
Committee.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, part of the
Department of Health and Human Services, is the agency
spearheading the health care program.
Republican opponents of Obamacare who are looking into the
website's troubles have been attempting to find out why the
change was made and whether the White House was involved in it,
theorizing that the administration was trying to erect a barrier
that would keep consumers from finding out the true costs of the
premiums they would be paying.
They have offered no evidence to support that claim,
however, and the administration has denied any such motive. A
spokeswoman for CMS said on Friday that the agency was trying to
"prioritize the ability for us to launch live so consumers could
conduct the full online application process."
She would not comment on whether Chao made the decision that
Campbell said had led to problems.
White House visitor records show Chao visiting the White
House 36 times between November 2011 and May 2013, with one
visit in December 2009, to see President Barack Obama's advisers
including health care and technology officials.
The records, which were voluntarily disclosed by the White
House, provide information about visits through August 2013. No
records were yet available for the month leading up to the
launch, so it was not possible to determine whether Chao visited
the White House during that period.
Chao, asked for comment, referred Reuters to CMS. Neither
the White House nor others at CMS responded immediately to
requests for comment on Chao's role.
Starting in May 2012 Chao began visiting often, spending
time in the White House or Old Executive Office Building, where
many administration offices are based, multiple times per month.
He visited at least once monthly between May 2012 and May 2013.
Though he met with an array of officials, he most
frequently saw White House healthcare official Jeanne Lambrew.
Two of Chao's visits with Lambrew followed his comments at a
conference on March 14, 2013, when he said he was "pretty
nervous" about the roll-out of the law's online system.
"Let's just make sure it's not a third-world experience," CQ
reported Chao saying at the time. He then visited the White
House on March 19 and March 26.
Chao also met White House Chief Technology Officer Todd Park
twice - in April 2012 and January 2013 - and then-Chief
Information Officer Steven VanRoekel in February 2012.
Chao was a point of contact for contractor CGI Federal as it
worked to build the technology backbone of the Healthcare.gov
website. CGI Federal is a unit of Canada-based CGI Group Inc
.
Some Republicans, notably House Oversight Committee chairman
Darrell Issa, say they believe the White House was trying to
hide the "sticker shock" of insurance premiums online so as to
attract people to sign up for insurance under the 2010
Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
But when asked whether Chao and others at CMS had given
reasons for not making the "browser" option live on the website
and whether the decision was political, Campbell told lawmakers:
"I can't answer whether it was political or otherwise."
She also said she was not aware of any political
intervention by the White House itself into her work on
Heatlhcare.gov.