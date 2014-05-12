May 12 (Reuters Health) - There are few reported
complications after boys are circumcised during their first year
of life, but the risk rises considerably if the procedure is
performed later in childhood, according to a new analysis
published on Monday.
Previous research found wide variations in the rates of
complications following male circumcisions. Those studies were
often small and based on patients from a single hospital.
For the new study, published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics,
researchers used data from U.S. insurance claims for babies
younger than one year old, children between ages one year and
nine years and older children 10 years and older. The findings
do not include children who underwent ritual circumcisions in a
non-medical setting.
Overall, the researchers had data on more than 1.4 million
circumcised males. The vast majority were newborns.
"This is what we found about the risks of circumcision,"
said Charbel El Bcheraoui, the study's lead author from the
University of Washington in Seattle. "It's low overall, but it
increases with age at circumcision."
About 0.4 percent of boys experienced circumcision
complications when the procedure was performed within the first
year of life. The risk increased about 20-fold among boys
between one year and nine years of age. It was 10-fold higher
among males 10 years old and older, compared with infants.
"What we assume is it's probably because between one and 10
years of age is the age when caring after procedure is the most
complicated," Bcheraoui said.
Circumcision, or removing the foreskin from the penis, is a
ritual obligation for infant Jewish boys and is also a common
rite among Muslims, who account for the largest share of
circumcised men worldwide.
The wider U.S. population adopted the practice due to
potential health benefits, such as reducing the risk of urinary
tract infections in infants and cutting the risk of sexually
transmitted disease later in life, including HIV.
But the practice has been the focus of heated debate,
including efforts to ban it in San Francisco and Germany. The
rate of circumcisions performed on newborns in U.S. hospitals
has dropped over the last three decades.
The American Academy of Pediatrics updated its
recommendations in 2012 to say the benefits of male circumcision
justify families having access to the procedure if they choose.
According to the JAMA Pediatrics study, about 0.5 percent of
the procedures ended with some type of adverse event regardless
of age, but the rates for specific complications varied.
Damage to the urethra occurred in about 0.8 per 1 million
circumcisions. Leaving behind too much foreskin occurred in
about 702 per 1 million circumcisions.
The researchers note that some complications might not have
been picked up because they were reviewing claims data on
problems that typically occurred within the first month
following the circumcisions.
(Reporting by Andrew M. Seaman. Editing by Michele Gershberg
and Andre Grenon)