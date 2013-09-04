By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON, Sept 4
WASHINGTON, Sept 4 Former President Bill Clinton
attempted on Wednesday to cut through confusion and worries
about the new U.S. healthcare law, telling Americans they will
be better off with Obamacare and urging opponents to make the
best of it.
Clinton said the health of the nation depends on a
successful rollout of President Barack Obama's healthcare reform
law. The program has been hampered by technical delays, fears
about costs, and relentless pressure from Republicans who want
to repeal it.
Obama dubbed Clinton the "secretary of explaining stuff" a
year ago after the former Democratic president gave a rousing
prime time defense of Obama's economic policies at the
Democratic National Convention.
Debate over Obamacare is still raging a month before new
health insurance exchanges go live. The White House enlisted
Clinton to try to turn the page on the rancor over Obama's
signature law, and kick off the push to get uninsured Americans
to sign up for coverage.
It is part of a broad outreach strategy by the White House
to encourage community groups, businesses and celebrities to
raise awareness about exchanges, which open Oct. 1.
Clinton acknowledged problems with the law, which requires
Americans to have insurance or pay a penalty. He said Americans
will be better off when more people have coverage under a
program he argued will begin to reduce the staggeringly high
cost of health insurance.
"There are always drafting errors, unintended consequences,
unanticipated issues," Clinton said in a speech from his
presidential library in Little Rock, Arkansas.
"We're going to do better working together and learning
together than we will trying over and over again to repeal the
law, or rooting for reform to fail, and refusing to fix
relatively simple matters," he said.
Clinton is well versed in the politics of healthcare after
he tried but failed to overhaul the system in the 1990s.
Polls show there is little hope for an end to the entrenched
political debate over the healthcare law, said Drew Altman,
president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, which provides
research and information about U.S. healthcare policy.
Clinton's speech signals a new stage in the administration's
efforts to press Americans to sign up for Obamacare, Altman said
in an interview, noting that more than 40 percent of Americans
are confused about the law.
"I think it is part of the effort to just get people to sit
up and pay attention and say to them, 'Look: this is real now, a
lot of you can benefit from this law,'" Altman said.
'COMPLEX ECOSTRUCTURE'
Clinton's speech does nothing to fix the underlying problems
with Obamacare, said Don Stewart, a spokesman for Senate
Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who has long opposed the
program and wants to see the law repealed and replaced.
"The problem is that Obamacare costs too much and it isn't
working the way they promised," Stewart said. "No amount of
speeches can change the fact that employers are cutting hours,
families are losing the plans they have and like, and that
premiums for many people are going up."
Clinton said the worst predictions about the impact on jobs
and insurance costs have not materialized. He assured Americans
that it is normal to see some bugs in an overhaul of "a complex
ecostructure like American healthcare."
He said Congress should amend the law to make sure low-wage
earners who have insurance at work can receive tax credits for
insurance they buy for family members on exchanges, and should
expand tax credits for small businesses that provide employees
with plans.
There are legitimate fears that not enough young, healthy
people will sign up for plans to balance higher-risk older
people in insurance pools, he said.
"I think if young people can afford the coverage, they
should buy it, and contribute to a well-funded system with lower
rates if for no other reason than they will not always be
young," Clinton said.
"It's both the right and the smart thing to do."
And he acknowledged "the computer problem" involved in
making sure the data hub for electronic exchanges works as the
deadline rapidly approaches.
"There may be glitches, but so far there's no evidence to
suggest that they won't be able to be fixed quickly," he said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; editing by Andrew Hay)