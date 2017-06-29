WASHINGTON, June 29 Republican Senator Susan
Collins, a moderate who has opposed the Senate's draft
healthcare bill, said on Thursday the legislation needs a "major
overhaul" and that it would be better to work with Democrats
toward a compromise.
"From my perspective, the bill needs a lot more than
tweaking or tinkering around the edges," Collins told MSNBC. "It
needs a major overhaul."
Collins said she had conversations with several Democrats
who are wiling to negotiate on healthcare but had been
discouraged by their leadership from doing so. "But I hope after
we get past this stage that we can sit down and negotiate a
bill," she said.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey)