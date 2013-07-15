(Repeating with no change in text)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
WASHINGTON, July 15 Community health centers
expect to sign up millions of newly insured patients under
President Barack Obama's health reform law, but U.S. budget cuts
just as they need to beef up services may make it hard to keep
the newcomers.
The federally funded centers have been a safety net in the
nation's poorest areas since 1965, offering primary care and
mental health services to 22 million people, more than a third
of them without insurance.
When the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare,
takes full effect on Jan. 1, the 1,200 clinics plan to help
enroll many of the newly insured. That campaign is expected to
bring 10 million new patients within a year.
But with scant funding to improve their services and level
of care, the centers are scrambling to ensure they can keep the
new patients. The fear is that, over time, many of the insured
patients will look for better service at private practices and
hospitals, diverting a fresh source of much-needed income for
the centers.
"There's a big competitive reality coming for us," said Don
Blanchon, executive director of Whitman-Walker Health, a
community health center in Washington. "We're finally getting to
the point where this is really about how good we provide care,
and it's about outcomes."
That is precisely what worries Raymond Martins, chief
medical officer at Whitman-Walker.
"If patients have to wait too long or can't get an
appointment, they'll go somewhere else," Martins said. "The care
model that the health centers operate sure as hell needs to be
able to compete with private practice and hospital-based
doctors."
The wait time for an appointment at Whitman-Walker is
typically between three weeks to six weeks, but at many other
centers it can take months. To prepare for the health reform
influx, Whitman-Walker hopes to rent more space, doubling its
exam room capacity and tripling the number of dental chairs.
Health center directors said they want to become a preferred
provider for patients with options, rather than a last resort.
A provision of the healthcare law provides incentives for
them to become registered Patient Centered Medical Homes. A PCMH
is a healthcare model in which a team, led by a primary care
physician, provides comprehensive care throughout a patient's
lifetime.
Along those lines, Whitman-Walker plans to give each patient
access to a care team. There are also plans to hire two more
medical practitioners and at least one more dentist and dental
hygienist. Martins believes the efforts will help build a loyal
following.
SPECIALIZED EXPERTISE
Many patients at the community health centers value the
convenience of their neighborhood locations and their services
for health issues affecting low-income areas, including
nutrition counseling and crime victims' support groups.
"I guess I could switch but won't because of the cost and
accessibility of coming here," said Adam, a Blue Cross Blue
Shield insurance patient who received an HIV test at
Whitman-Walker in June. He requested only his first name be
used.
Community health centers never turn away patients for lack
of insurance. Those who earn up to two times the federal poverty
level - amounting to $11,490 for one person and $23,550 for a
family of four - pay on a sliding scale or have fees waived.
But the centers are struggling with a more than 5 percent
chop to their base funding in March under across-the-board U.S.
government budget cuts. That means the centers will be able to
serve 900,000 fewer patients and accommodate 3 million fewer
visits this year, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
There were 400 applications from around the country this
year for new health centers under the healthcare law but the
budget cuts meant only 25 could be accepted.
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in 2010
earmarked $11 billion over five years to bolster community
health centers, but only $3 billion has made it through
Congress so far.
That means the centers are counting on enrolling patients
having some insurance from Obamacare, whether through government
subsidies to individuals who will buy coverage or an expansion
of the Medicaid program for the poor.
ENROLLMENT DRIVE
Aurelia Jones-Taylor, chief executive of Aaron E. Henry
Community Health Center in Clarksdale, Mississippi, said the
clinic is anticipating a 25 percent increase in patients at the
beginning of the calendar year.
It is hiring two more employees to help people understand
their options in a community where nearly 95 percent live below
the federal poverty line, Jones-Taylor said.
The clinic also needs two nurse practitioners and two
physicians. It can hire the practitioners but doesn't have the
money for new doctors.
Beatrice Bostick, chief executive of Alliance Medical Center
in Healdsburg, California, faces a similar situation. The clinic
currently sees 12,000 patients a year, and expects that figure
to reach at least 14,000 next year.
Bostick said she needs three more doctors, but for now hopes
to hire one by September and a second by January.
Her center has ambitious goals for drawing in eligible
members. It has two staff members helping people sign up for
health insurance and plans to hire two more.
The Department of Health and Human Services has provided a
$150 million grant to help the centers explain the new law to
patients and sign them up for insurance benefits.
The clinic hopes to enroll half of its community's eligible
population by December, three months after people can begin
signing up for the government insurance exchanges under
Obamacare. It wants to enroll another 60 percent of the
remaining uninsured by April 2014.
Many of those who are eligible need help in enrolling, says
Dan Hawkins, the National Association for Community Health
Center's senior vice president of public policy and research.
"You get folks that work like heck to keep a roof over their
heads and put food on the table for their families and don't
have a lot of time to go through this stuff," he said.
