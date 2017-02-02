By Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 2 Two influential conservatives
in the U.S. House of Representatives urged lawmakers on Thursday
to get moving with a repeal of Obamacare, reflecting concerns
that the process is getting bogged down amid disputes over how
to replace the healthcare law.
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans
campaigned on a promise to dismantle Obamacare, which they
consider federal government overreach. They have been working on
fulfilling that pledge as an early product of Republican control
of both the White House and Congress.
But while both chambers voted last month to start the
process of scrapping the law, they missed a target date of Jan.
27 by which they wanted to draft legislation doing so. At a
congressional retreat last week, Republican leaders told
lawmakers they hoped Congress would finish the Obamacare repeal
by March or April.
Representative Mark Meadows, the chairman of the
conservative Freedom Caucus, and Representative Jim Jordan, the
caucus' former chairman, urged the party leadership on Thursday
to quickly take up an Obamacare repeal measure that the
Republican-majority Congress passed last year. It was vetoed by
then-President Barack Obama.
Obama, a Democrat, signed the Affordable Care Act in 2010
and it has long been opposed by Republicans.
"We committed to the American people to repeal every tax (in
Obamacare), every mandate, the regulations, and to defund
(women's healthcare provider) Planned Parenthood," Meadows and
Jordan said in a statement. "That's what the American people
expect us to do - and they expect us to do it quickly."
Democrats accuse Republicans of rushing to gut the
Affordable Care Act, without having a replacement plan ready.
The law has enabled up to 20 million previously uninsured
Americans to obtain health coverage.
But some Republicans like Representative Tom McClintock of
California have expressed concern that the way Congress is going
about dismantling Obamacare - fast-tracking it through the
budget process, so that no Democratic votes are needed - would
not completely repeal the law in the near term, while making
Republicans responsible for any ensuing problems in the
insurance market.
Some Republicans are also worried the discussion over the
replacement could lead to something similar to Obamacare. Two
Senate Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine and Bill Cassidy of
Louisiana, are proposing legislation that would allow states to
keep Obamacare if they wish.
"I'm hearing a lot of members say that they want
Obamacare-light. And that's not what we promised the American
people," Representative Raul Labrador, another Freedom Caucus
member, said this week.
Trump has directed lawmakers to act speedily to repeal
Obamacare, with a substitute done "very quickly or
simultaneously". But he has also said he wants "insurance for
everybody."
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Frances Kerry)