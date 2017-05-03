BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 3 An expected proposal from moderate Republican Fred Upton to amend the party's healthcare overhaul plan is not likely a deal-breaker for conservative Freedom Caucus members in the U.S. House of Representatives, an aide to a caucus member said on Wednesday.
The comment from the aide, who asked not to be identified as negotiations are continuing, comes as House Republican leaders continued to seek enough support to vote and approve legislation to unwind the 2010 Affordable Care Act. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Frances Kerry)
* Zelda enters into strategic agreement with Knop Laboratories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A UPS driver opened fire with a handgun inside a United Parcel Service Inc delivery center in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as police closed in, authorities and company officials said.