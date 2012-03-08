* Focus on women's rights has hurt Republicans
* Key may be to recast as issue of religious freedom
By Donna Smith and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, March 8 U.S. House Republican
leaders are looking for a way to reshape the debate over the
administration's new rule on birth-control insurance coverage
before moving ahead with a bid to nullify the requirement.
Representative Jeff Fortenberry, who has introduced
legislation on the issue, acknowledged hesitation by some
fellow Republicans to take on the incendiary issue. But he said
a delay could give Republicans time to recast the issue as a
question of religious freedom rather than women's rights.
"We'll keep trying to appropriately frame the debate about
this core American principle," Fortenberry said.
Representative Pete Sessions, who heads the House
Republican campaign committee, said party leaders are not
backing off. "We're not hesitant to do anything," Sessions said.
"The successful rain dance has a lot to do with timing."
House Republicans have taken a cautious approach after the
Senate, mostly on party lines, rejected a measure that would
have allowed employers with moral objections to opt out of birth
control coverage and other services.
The administration's plan would require employers,
including charities and other religious institutions, to provide
contraception coverage at no extra charge.
Senator Roy Blunt, who offered the Senate measure, said
Democrats' framing of the issue as a women's rights question
proved to be a problem. "We're not going to win that debate on
birth control," said Blunt. "But the debate over religious
liberty is not going to go away."
The issue has made some Republicans cautious in an election
year, when most voters are concerned about U.S. economic growth
and job creation, said one aide.
A spokeswoman for House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said
Republican leaders were still discussing with members how best
to move forward.
Fortenberry said it is unclear whether his legislation will
be the bill that moves forward in the House. But he believes he
has the votes to ensure passage.
FIRST OBAMA, THEN REPUBLICANS
Obama faced an uproar from religious groups over the
administration's birth control requirement. But he moved quickly
to quell it by altering the rule so employers with religious
affiliations would not be required to offer free birth control
to workers.
Insurers would instead bear the onus to provide coverage.
Republicans said the compromise did not go far enough and
announced plans to move forward with measures that would
override the ruling.
Incendiary comments by conservative talk show host Rush
Limbaugh, who called Georgetown University law student Sandra
Fluke a "slut" and "prostitute" for speaking out in support of
the Obama policy, helped Democrats reframe the issue to their
political advantage, analysts said.
Limbaugh, who has lost advertisers who found his comments
objectionable, has since apologized.
"It looked like an attack on women and women are the
majority of the electorate," she Jennifer Lawless of the Women
and Politics Institute at American University.
A Kaiser Family Foundation survey last week of 1,500 adults
showed nearly two-thirds of Americans favor Obama's policy,
including clear majorities of Catholics and evangelicals.
A number of religious groups have filed lawsuits challenging
the new rule.
Republican strategist Ron Bonjean, a former congressional
aide, said House Speaker John Boehner has good reason to
schedule a vote on a measure to overturn the rule.
"While jobs and the economy are the number one issue, this
is one of those niche issues that can really make a difference
in the election among Catholic voters," he said.
"They respond well to the issue of religious freedoms," he
added. "If Catholic congregations hear that Republicans are on
their side, that can only help them in November."
