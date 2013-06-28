WASHINGTON, June 28 The Obama administration on Friday issued its final rule requiring health insurance coverage of contraceptives for the employees of faith-affiliated universities, hospitals and other institutions.

Officials said the rule does not differ substantially from a proposed version released earlier this year that sought to insulate employers that oppose birth control on religious grounds by providing the benefits to their workers without out-of-pocket costs through outside plans funded by insurers. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Vicki Allen)