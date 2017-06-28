WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn on Wednesday indicated Republican leaders want changes to their draft healthcare legislation completed this week so lawmakers could review the revised plan over next week's congressional recess.

Cornyn, speaking to reporters outside Senate Leader Mitch McConnell's office, said having the changes done by Friday would be "optimal" and allow the Congressional Budget Office time to provide a new analysis of the bill's impact. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey)