* Consumer-directed approach has potential to cut costs
* Lower costs result from fewer visits to providers
* Danger of eliminating important services
WASHINGTON, May 7 Employer-sponsored health
insurance plans with low premiums and high deductibles could cut
U.S. healthcare costs significantly but not without potential
risks for workers, according to a study published on Monday.
A Rand Corporation study, published in the May issue of the
journal Health Affairs, said so-called "consumer-directed"
health plans would cut healthcare costs for the nonelderly by 4
percent, or $57 billion a year, if they accounted for half of
all employer-sponsored health insurance.
The plans, which now represent 13 percent of employer
coverage, are championed by some reform advocates including
Republicans because their market-oriented approach exposes
consumers more directly to healthcare costs than do traditional
insurance coverage.
The plans typically have annual deductibles of at least
$1,000 per person and are coupled either with tax-exempt health
reimbursement arrangements or health savings accounts.
The approach has gained popularity with employers over the
past decade, as a way to insulate businesses from healthcare
cost increases that have long outstripped economic growth and
inflation.
The cost-controlling objectives of President Barack Obama's
healthcare reform law could expand the use of consumer-directed
plans in future years, researchers said.
"Continued pressures to cut costs, combined with incentives
in the Affordable Care Act, make the 50 percent enrollment level
plausible over the coming decade," said statistician Amelia
Haviland of Carnegie Mellon University, who led the RAND study.
Cost savings for the nonelderly population would range from
1 percent to 2 percent if consumer-directed plans represent 25
percent of employer coverage, and from 5 percent to 9 percent at
a 75 percent market penetration, the study found.
But financial savings could be accompanied by serious
problems. "We need to carefully examine whether additional
up-front patient costs will diminish the quality of healthcare
... including poorer health and health emergencies down the
road," Haviland said.
The study, which examined insurance claims among 59 large
employers from 2003 to 2007, found that families enrolled in
consumer-directed plans had fewer encounters with healthcare
providers and spent less when encounters did occur.
Families used fewer brand-name drugs, paid fewer visits to
specialists and had fewer elective hospital admissions than
those with traditional insurance.
Researchers warned that some of choices eliminated highly
recommended services including cancer screenings and routine
blood sugar tests for diabetes patients.
The spread of consumer-directed plans could also mean higher
premiums for people with traditional insurance, given evidence
that healther patients tend to drop traditional plans in favor
of less costly insurance with high deductibles.
(Reporting By David Morgan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)