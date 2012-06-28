* Republicans pounce on tax aspect of Supreme Court decision
* Uninsured who pay fee could number 4 million-CBO study
* Tax wars to escalate as end of the year approaches
By Kim Dixon and Kevin Drawbaugh
WASHINGTON, June 28 Republicans seized on a
momentous U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Thursday to accuse
President Barack Obama of hiding a tax increase in his
healthcare law, an argument likely to intensify a congressional
tax policy war already underway.
The court ruled the 2010 law was valid because Congress has
the power to impose taxes. The Obama administration played down
the tax factor, but Republican opponents pounced on the
decision, seeking to elicit political points from a legal issue.
Mitt Romney, the presumed Republican challenger to Obama in
the Nov. 6 presidential election, said after the ruling that
"Obamacare raises taxes on the American people by approximately
$500 billion."
That number is disputed by Democrats. The non-partisan
Congressional Budget Office says the law will cut the deficit by
$210 billion over 10 years. Nevertheless, some taxes will rise.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said after the
ruling, "The Supreme Court has spoken. This law is a tax."
Democrats acknowledge taxes will rise for some, but argued
it will prevent "free riders" from using the health care system
for free and increasing costs for the rest of the population.
"In their relentlessly negative pursuit to repeal health
care reform, Republicans have now fallen back to their
predictable anti-tax rhetoric," said Sander Levin, a Democrat on
the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee in charge of tax
financing.
The issue could resonate for months as Congress tackles huge
decisions before the year-end expiration of several tax measures
in a confluence of events some are calling "taxmageddon."
Measures set to expire are the tax cuts enacted under former
President George W. Bush and extended by President Barack Obama,
while broad automatic spending cuts and a potential need to
again increase the federal borrowing limit also loom ahead.
"The (court) decision sharpens the year-end tax debate,"
especially with the new taxes on the wealthy, said Clint
Stretch, a former counsel to the congressional Joint Committee
on Taxation.
TAX COMPONENTS IN LAW
The healthcare law contains a slew of tax provisions. Most
are narrowly targeted and their overall impact hits hardest on
the wealthy, whose interests are often defended by Republicans.
One provision is a fee that will have to be paid by some
people who lack health insurance starting in 2014. Many people,
including the poor and Native Americans, will be exempt from it.
In total, the fee could hit about 4 million Americans in
2016, the Congressional Budget Office has estimated.
In 2014, the fee will be $95, or 1 percent of taxable
household income. By 2016, the fee will rise to $695 per person,
with a cap equal to the greater of $2,085 per family or 2.5
percent of household income.
Some of the law's other tax provisions have already kicked
in, including an annual fee on drug manufacturers based on sales
and market share, and an excise tax on medical device makers. A
tanning salon excise tax also has been implemented.
Beginning next year, the Medicare insurance tax will rise to
2.35 percent of wages from 1.45 percent of wages for wealthy
people with incomes exceeding $200,000 per individual or
$250,000 for married couples.
In another provision hitting only people with high earnings,
a 3.8 percent tax on investment income such as capital gains and
dividends will be layered on top of the current 15-percent tax.
Starting in 2014, employers with more than 50 workers must
pay a fee to the federal government of $2,000 for each full-time
employee for which the company does not provide health coverage,
though the first 30 workers are excluded from the fee.
Also in 2014, the government will begin charging fees on
health insurers. This is expected to raise $8 billion that year.
The healthcare law aims to expand coverage to 32 million
more Americans by 2019, reducing by half the number of people
who otherwise would be uninsured at the end of the decade.
The law also provides tax subsidies to help families afford
the mandated health insurance coverage.
(Additional reporting by Donna Smith; editing by Todd Eastham)