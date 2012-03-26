WASHINGTON, March 26 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday ended the first of three straight scheduled days of
arguments on President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul, a
historic showdown pitting the White House against 26 of the 50
states.
The arguments before the nine justices focused on whether
the centerpiece of the 2010 law - a provision requiring
Americans to obtain health insurance or pay a penalty - must
first take effect in 2014 before it can face legal challenges.
The court is set to consider the law's validity under the
U.S. Constitution on Tuesday, the second day of arguments.
(Reporting by James Vicini; Editing by Howard Goller and Will
Dunham)