WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ended a second day of historic oral arguments on President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, a constitutional test of the federal government's power to require that people buy insurance by 2014 or pay a penalty.

The nine justices spent about two hours tossing questions at lawyers defending or challenging the constitutional authority of Congress to enact the law under its power to regulate commerce. The law mandates that people buy health insurance or pay a penalty.

This so-called individual mandate is a critical element of the 2010 law that is Obama's biggest domestic legislative achievement. Twenty-six of the 50 states and other parties have sought to have it invalidated.

The court is expected to issue its decision by late June. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Howard Goller and Will Dunham)