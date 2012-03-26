WASHINGTON, March 26 U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled on Monday that they saw no procedural barrier to reaching the heart of the dispute over President Barack Obama's healthcare law that requires most Americans to buy insurance or pay a penalty.

During nearly 90 minutes of oral arguments, the justices voiced doubt that a U.S. tax law requiring people to pay first and litigate later should delay the challenge to the president's signature domestic legislative achievement. Obama signed the law in 2010.

At the core of the law is a requirement that people buy health insurance by 2014 or pay a penalty. The question on Monday was whether people can challenge this so-called individual mandate before paying the penalty and seeking a refund. (Reporting By James Vicini and Joan Biskupic; Editing by Howard Goller and Will Dunham)