By James Vicini
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 16 An attorney challenging
President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare law before the U.S.
Supreme Court said on Thursday that Congress could require
Americans to buy a car or other product if people were compelled
to obtain medical insurance.
But a former Obama administration attorney dismissed those
concerns, calling them "absurd hypotheticals," and defended the
insurance purchase requirement in the 2010 law as part of a
comprehensive scheme to address a national problem of soaring
healthcare costs.
At a briefing sponsored by SCOTUSblog, a web site that
follows the Supreme Court, and Bloomberg Law, a unit of media
giant Bloomberg, attorneys Paul Clement and Neal Katyal
previewed the main arguments that will be made next month when
the Supreme Court considers the healthcare challenge, which
centers on the reach of Congress' power under the Constitution
to regulate interstate commerce.
A decision, expected by the end of June, is likely to affect
the presidential and congressional elections. Obama has
championed the law as his signature domestic policy achievement
while Republican presidential candidates oppose it and vow to
repeal it.
Clement, a former solicitor general under President George
W. Bush who is arguing for the 26 states challenging the law,
said the Obama administration offered no limiting principles on
what products Americans could be required to buy.
If the government can make people get insurance, he said
that Congress instead of adopting the cash-for-clunkers auto
buyback program could have required that everyone who exceeds a
certain income level must buy a car to help the struggling U.S.
auto industry.
"You just can't have the shortcut of the individual
mandate," Clement said, referring to the provision the requires
Americans buy medical insurance or pay a penalty by 2014.
He said there were other ways that would have been
constitutional for Congress to make sure that uninsured
Americans got coverage.
Katyal, a former Obama administration acting solicitor
general, said the individual mandate was one part of a
comprehensive reform to address a national crisis of 50 million
Americans without healthcare insurance.
Katyal said the law was a proper, constitutional way to
avoid the uninsured getting healthcare services when they get
sick, but not paying for it and thereby shifting the costs to
others.
He rejected the hypotheticals. "Do you really want the
federal courts to be adjudicating these questions based on
absurd hypotheticals?" he asked.
The briefing was the latest in a series being held ahead of
the healthcare arguments.
At a Washington Legal Foundation briefing last week, veteran
Supreme Court attorney Carter Phillips gave his prediction.
"My gut feeling all along has been ... (that) ultimately the
court is going to uphold the mandate," and will be satisfied
Congress acted within its authority because of the impact on
interstate commerce, he said.
The Supreme Court cases are National Federation of
Independent Business v. Sebelius, No. 11-393; U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services v. Florida, No. 11-398; and Florida v.
Department of Health and Human Services, No. 11-400.
(Reporting By James Vicini; Editing by Paul Simao)