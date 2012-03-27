(Repeats with no change in content)
* Supreme Court case may influence Nov. 6 elections
* Court has been closely divided on ideological grounds
* Ruling expected by late June
By Joan Biskupic and James Vicini
WASHINGTON, March 27 The Supreme Court confronts
the core of President Barack Obama's healthcare law on Tuesday
when it hears arguments on whether Congress had the power to
require most people in the United States to buy medical
insurance.
The two-hour session on the second day of a historic
three-day oral argument will offer a first concrete look at how
the nine justices view the law Obama signed two years ago and
that still divides his Democrats and rival Republicans.
No past rulings are completely on point and speculation has
been rampant about how the ideologically divided justices will
decide the limits of congressional power to address society's
most intractable problems. Not since 1936 has the Supreme Court
struck down a major piece of federal economic legislation as
exceeding Congress' power.
A ruling, expected in late June before the Democratic and
Republican party conventions, is likely to become a flashpoint
in the Nov. 6 presidential and congressional elections.
The court's ruling on the insurance requirement could decide
the fate of the massive multi-part healthcare overhaul meant to
improve access to medical care and extend insurance to more than
30 million people.
On Monday, the justices took up a procedural tax-law
question about the timing of lawsuits and suggested by their
questions that they could decide the merits of the case.
The centerpiece of the Affordable Care Act is the mandate
that most people buy health insurance by 2014 or pay a tax
penalty. The challengers, including 26 states and a
small-business trade group, contend Congress exceeded its
authority to regulate commerce with that so-called individual
mandate.
In more practical terms, the challengers say that if the
government can force people to enter the insurance market, it
would have latitude to force people to engage in other behavior,
whether it be to buy American-made cars or, in a mantra of the
current litigation, to eat broccoli.
The Obama administration argues that virtually everyone will
need medical care and that those who opt not to buy insurance
put a disproportionate burden on the system. It has defended the
law as a response to a national crisis.
In the United States, annual healthcare spending totals $2.6
trillion, about 18 percent of the annual gross domestic product,
or $8,402 for every man, woman and child.
COURT DIVISIONS
The Supreme Court is deeply split on ideological and
political grounds, with the five conservative
Republican-appointed justices often in the majority: Chief
Justice John Roberts and Justices Antonin Scalia, Anthony
Kennedy, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.
The four liberal Democratic appointees are Justices Ruth
Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
A looming point of interest for the 400 spectators who will
crowd into the courtroom on Tuesday is whether that 5-4 division
becomes evident or appears to splinter.
All four liberals are likely, based on their past decisions
and statements, to vote to uphold the law. If that occurs, they
would need only one of the conservatives for a majority. An
American Bar Association legal group survey of academics and
lawyers found that 85 percent thought the law would be upheld.
Among the justices most likely to become swing votes in the
dispute are Roberts, a 2005 appointee of President George W.
Bush. Roberts has often deferred to Congress in rulings and has
signaled an interest in avoiding a deeply divided ruling.
Another conservative justice who could defy political-based
assumptions is Anthony Kennedy, a 1988 appointee of President
Ronald Reagan. Kennedy has straddled the middle and has most
often been the swing vote when the liberals prevailed.
Based on his opinions, Justice Clarence Thomas is most
likely to vote to strike down the law. Scalia and Alito cannot
be as easily predicted as Thomas.
CONGRESS VERSUS THE STATES
U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli, the administration's
top lawyer at the court, will argue that the individual mandate
flowed naturally from Congress' authority to regulate commerce,
including its long-standing authority in the insurance field.
In his brief to the justices, Verrilli said the law
addressed an existing problem in the healthcare market brought
on by the uninsured consuming healthcare they cannot afford.
He said that had led to at least $43 billion of
uncompensated healthcare each year, much of which is passed on
to people who have insurance. Verrilli estimated such
"cost-shifting" adds $1,000 a year to a family's insurance
policy.
Representing the 26 states is Washington lawyer Paul
Clement, formerly a solicitor general under President George W.
Bush. He deems the mandate "unprecedented" and said it could
lead to limitless intervention by Congress in people's lives.
Washington lawyer Michael Carvin, who represents the
National Federation of Independent Business, stressed in his
written filings that the new law forced healthy people to
purchase insurance against their will.
The Supreme Court cases are National Federation of
Independent Business v. Sebelius, No. 11-393; U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services v. Florida, No. 11-398; and Florida v.
Department of Health and Human Services, No. 11-400.
(Reporting By Joan Biskupic and James Vicini; Editing by Howard
Goller and Cynthia Osterman)