Oct 25 Six cases involving President Barack
Obama's healthcare overhaul legislation are pending before the
U.S. Supreme Court as part of the legal battle over the law's
fate.
The following key issues have emerged in the legal briefs
recently filed in the cases stemming from Obama's signature and
most controversial domestic achievement that involved the
biggest reform of the healthcare system in nearly 50 years:
INDIVIDUAL INSURANCE MANDATE
The most important issue involved whether the U.S. Congress
exceeded its power by requiring that all Americans buy health
insurance or pay a penalty. The law aims to provide more than
30 million uninsured Americans with coverage.
The Obama administration in its Supreme Court appeal argued
that Congress could enact this provision, called the individual
mandate, under its powers in the U.S. Constitution to regulate
interstate commerce. The mandate is due to take effect in
2014.
Congress adopted the law to address a national crisis of
health insurance costs rising beyond the reach of millions of
Americans and coverage denied to millions more, Solicitor
General Donald Verrilli, a former White House lawyer, said in a
brief.
Opponents of the law, including 26 of the 50 states, argued
that Congress exceeded its powers. They said the law
dramatically expanded the federal government's power and argued
that the provision should be struck down as unconstitutional.
Former Bush administration Solicitor General Paul Clement,
who represents the states, called the law "an unprecedented
legislative initiative" that seeks "to force individuals to
engage in commerce so that the federal government may regulate
them."
WHAT HAPPENS TO THE REST OF THE LAW?
In a broader issue, the states and the National Federation
of Independent Business -- a lobbying group for small
businesses -- said the entire healthcare law must fall if the
mandate is declared unconstitutional.
The federation and states contend that the individual
mandate is at the heart of the law, a carefully crafted
compromise, and new insurance regulations and other provisions
cannot survive on their own.
The administration disagreed. It said it would be wrong to
strike down all other provisions of the law, especially those
unrelated to the mandate, such as the requirement that insurers
provide coverage for young adults.
The administration said a few key provisions, including one
that will bar insurers from refusing to issue coverage to a
person because of a pre-existing medical condition, could not
be separated from the mandate.
EXPANSION OF MEDICAID ON THE STATES
The states also challenged the expansion of Medicaid, a
federal-state partnership that provides health care to poor
Americans. They argued that Congress unconstitutionally forced
the expansion on the states by threatening to withhold billions
of dollars in funds from states that refuse to cooperate.
The administration said the provision expanding Medicaid
eligibility to cover individuals with income up to 133 percent
of the federal poverty level was a valid exercise of Congress's
power to set the terms in appropriating federal funds.
MUST THE PENALTY BE IMPOSED FIRST?
The Obama administration and some opponents of the law
asked the court to address whether lawsuits challenging the
mandate are barred because the penalty for not obtaining
individual insurance has yet to be imposed.
At issue is a federal law aimed at preventing lawsuits from
tying up tax collection and whether the challenges can only be
decided after taxpayers actually begin paying the penalty for
not purchasing insurance.
The administration said the law, the Anti-Injunction Act,
did not require dismissal of the challenges to the mandate. But
the administration said the Supreme Court should consider the
issue and consider appointing a lawyer to make that argument.
ARGUMENTS LIKELY IN MARCH
The Supreme Court next month is expected to consider the
various appeals, to officially agree to take up the law, and it
could clarify the issues to be decided.
The next steps would be for legal briefs to be filed, the
scheduling of oral arguments, most likely in late March, and a
ruling expected by the end of June.
Legal experts said it was impossible to predict how the
court might rule. A decision by the nine-member court, closely
divided with five conservatives and four liberals, could come
down to Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Anthony Kennedy,
who often casts the decisive vote, they said.
