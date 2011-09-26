WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The Obama administration on
Monday cleared the way for the U.S. Supreme Court to consider
in its upcoming term a ruling that struck down the landmark
healthcare law requirement that Americans must have insurance.
A Justice Department spokeswoman said it decided against
asking the full U.S. Appeals Court for the 11th Circuit to
review the August ruling by a three-judge panel of the court
that found the requirement unconstitutional.
The decision not to seek review by the full appeals court
clears the way for the Supreme Court to consider the healthcare
law during its upcoming 2011-12 term that begins next week. A
ruling then could come by the end of June, in the middle of the
political campaign.
