WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The Obama administration on Monday cleared the way for the U.S. Supreme Court to consider in its upcoming term a ruling that struck down the landmark healthcare law requirement that Americans must have insurance.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said it decided against asking the full U.S. Appeals Court for the 11th Circuit to review the August ruling by a three-judge panel of the court that found the requirement unconstitutional.

The decision not to seek review by the full appeals court clears the way for the Supreme Court to consider the healthcare law during its upcoming 2011-12 term that begins next week. A ruling then could come by the end of June, in the middle of the political campaign. (Reporting by James Vicini, Editing by Doina Chiacu)