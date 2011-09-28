* Supreme Court ruling expected before 2012 U.S. elections
* Business group had joined 26 states in challenging law
By James Vicini
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 A small business group said
on Wednesday it has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court in its
legal challenge seeking to strike down all of President Barack
Obama's signature 2010 healthcare law.
The National Federation of Independent Business said in the
appeal that the entire law should be invalidated because
Congress exceeded its powers in adopting a key provision that
requires Americans to buy health insurance or face a penalty.
It asked for a quick resolution in the Supreme Court's
upcoming term, which begins next week and lasts through June
2012. The Obama administration also is expected to ask the
Supreme Court to decide the healthcare law. [ID:nS1E78P1SO]
The National Federation of Independent Business, a
Tennessee-based group representing 350,000 U.S. small
businesses, had joined 26 states, led by Florida, in
challenging the law.
A U.S. appeals court in Atlanta in August declared
unconstitutional the individual insurance requirement, but
refused to strike down the entire law. [ID:nN1E77B10P]
While the business group appealed the case to the Supreme
Court, Florida and the other states have yet to say whether
they would bring their own separate appeal to the highest U.S.
court.
The ruling by the appeals court in Atlanta conflicted with
rulings by other appeals courts that have upheld the law or
have rejected legal challenges, including a lawsuit by the
state of Virginia that was dismissed earlier this month on
procedural grounds. [ID:nN1E78710J]
The law, passed by Congress and signed by Obama in 2010
after a bruising political battle, is expected to be a major
issue in the 2012 elections as Obama seeks another four-year
term. The major Republican presidential candidates oppose it.
EXPANDING COVERAGE
Obama, a Democrat, has championed the law as a major
accomplishment of his presidency and as a way to try to slow
soaring healthcare costs while expanding health insurance
coverage to the more than 30 million Americans without it.
The Supreme Court long has been expected to have the final
word on the law's constitutionality. The dispute has important
legal, political and financial implications for companies in
the healthcare field.
"It is now imperative that the Supreme Court rule on
whether the entire law can stand without the mandate," said
Karen Harned, executive director of the Small Business Legal
Center of the National Federation of Independent Business.
"The sooner the court takes up this case, the sooner small
businesses and individuals will know whether they will have to
bear the full weight, financially and economically, of this bad
law," she said in a statement.
Legal experts have said the Supreme Court most likely will
be closely divided on whether the individual mandate requiring
insurance purchases exceeded the power of Congress.
They said the ruling on the nine-member court, closely
divided with a conservative majority and four liberals, could
come down to Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Anthony
Kennedy.
The Obama administration earlier this week said it decided
against asking the full U.S. Appeals Court for the 11th Circuit
to review the August ruling by a three-judge panel of the court
that found the insurance requirement unconstitutional.
That decision cleared the way for the administration to go
to the Supreme Court. The administration has said it believes
the law will be upheld in court while opponents say it
represents an unconstitutional encroachment of federal power.
