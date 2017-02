WASHINGTON Nov 8 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld a lower court decision that had dismissed a challenge to President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law and found the minimum coverage requirement was constitutional.

The U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that found requiring Americans to buy healthcare insurance coverage by early 2014 or face a penalty was constitutional and had dismissed a lawsuit challenging it.

(Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky in Washington, editing by Will Dunham)