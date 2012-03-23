WASHINGTON, March 23 Three days before the U.S. Supreme Court's historic healthcare arguments, the line formed to wait for a coveted seat in the public gallery.

Two men said they were from Philadelphia and arrived around 9 a.m. on Friday to wait in line outside the court on the sidewalk for one of the 60 seats available for the public to listen to the arguments scheduled to start shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday. The gallery is usually limited to 50 seats.

A Supreme Court spokeswoman confirmed they were the first in line this morning. The healthcare arguments have been scheduled to last a total of six hours spread over three consecutive days.

Both said they were getting paid to wait in line on behalf of someone else who would actually be attending the arguments.

One of them, who gave his name as Andrew Winter, described the person who will be going to the arguments as a "friend" and someone "interested in politics in general" and "American life."

Both declined further comment. (Reporting By James Vicini; Editing by Eric Walsh)