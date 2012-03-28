WASHINGTON, March 28 The U.S. Supreme Court
ended its Wednesday morning session of arguments centered on
whether all of President Barack Obama's healthcare law must be
struck down if the key requirement to have insurance coverage by
2014 is invalidated.
The court has one more 60-minute session scheduled on
Wednesday, focused on a provision that would expand the joint
federal-state program that provides health services to the poor,
known as Medicaid. States have argued that to force the
expansion would be invalid under the U.S. Constitution.
The 2010 law's provision that most Americans obtain
insurance by 2014 or face a penalty is known as the individual
mandate.
A ruling on the closely watched case is expected in late
June.
(Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Howard Goller and
Will Dunham)