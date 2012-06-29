June 28 The New York City Health and Hospital
Corporation expects to lose $2.3 billion over eight years from
the Medicaid cuts included in President Barack Obama's new
healthcare law.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld Obama's signature
healthcare overhaul requiring that most Americans get insurance
by 2014 or pay a financial penalty.
Alan Aviles, the HHC chief executive officer, said on
Thursday that although more people will have insurance, this
will not make up for the loss of Medicaid funds.
HHC is the nation's biggest public hospital system and it
serves 1.3 million New Yorkers every year.
Aviles did not yet know how much the city's public hospitals
would save by treating more insured patients. But "It is highly
unlikely that it will come remotely close to $2.3 billion," he
said.
The city's 11 public hospitals and nursing homes last year
treated 477,957 patients who had no insurance - a 20 percent
increase since 2006.
Elected officials estimated that New York state has about
two million residents who have no health insurance and the vast
majority of them live in New York City.
About 1.2 million of these people are expected to gain
health insurance under the new federal law. But New York City
also has about 500,000 illegal immigrants, and only some of them
have insurance.
"New York, like some other areas of the country, has an
unusual high proportion of undocumented immigrants who will not
be eligible for expanded coverage," Aviles noted.
Moody's Investors Service said the healthcare reform
remains a credit negative for not-for-profit hospitals.
The new law "should result in a material reduction in
uncompensated care provided by not-for-profit hospitals" but
over the next 10 years, the federal government will cut Medicaid
reimbursements to hospitals by $14 billion.
Medicaid is the state-federal health plan for the poor,
elderly and disabled.
The city's public hospitals are already under considerable
financial pressure. In early June, Aviles projected a $566
million deficit for fiscal 2013, which starts on July 1, due to
Medicaid cuts and the increasing costs of its 38,000 workers'
benefits and pensions.
That budget gap is expected to nearly double, hitting $1
billion, by 2016.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla; editing by Todd Eastham)