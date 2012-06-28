* Court decision removes cloud of uncertainty for families
* Law is biggest revamp of healthcare system in 50 years
(Adds comments from patients, advocates)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, June 28 Americans who were relying on a
U.S. healthcare overhaul to provide them with health insurance
heaved a collective sigh of relief after the Supreme Court
upheld the law, which aims to extend coverage to more than 30
million people.
Gail Richardson, 59, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, has been
uninsured since 2010 and has two autoimmune disorders. She earns
$11,000 a year as a freelance writer, not enough to cover living
expenses and the current monthly premiums for private insurance.
"It's not like I need affordable insurance. I need free
insurance," she said.
Under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act led by
President Barack Obama, Richardson could be eligible for
insurance under an expanded Medicaid program for low-income
earners now that the highest U.S. court has rejected a challenge
to the law's constitutionality.
But the court also ruled that states could opt out of the
expanded Medicaid program, so whether Richardson will get
insurance would depend on the decision of Georgia authorities.
The law represents the biggest revamp to the $2.6 trillion
U.S. healthcare system in 50 years. It requires insurance plans
to offer free preventive care services such as mammograms and
other cancer screenings, remove lifetime limits on payouts by
insurance policies and offer coverage for patients with
pre-existing health problems who would otherwise be denied
coverage.
The ruling means fewer worries for Marla Tipping's family,
who live in Minneapolis and have insurance through her husband
Bill's law firm.
Tipping's 15-year-old son Cam has a rare genetic disorder
that causes him to produce extremely high levels of cholesterol.
His treatment involves going to the hospital every two weeks to
have his blood filtered.
"We're greatly relieved. I think it's the right decision. It
certainly impacts our family," Tipping said of the court's
decision to uphold the law.
Cam's medical expenses are covered through group insurance
the family purchases for about $20,000 per year. If they lost
their current coverage, they would find it very difficult to
find other insurance because of Cam's pre-existing condition.
"Even given all of our good circumstances, when you have a
child with an expensive condition to treat, you have to have a
safety net," she said.
WON'T BE DENIED
Natalie Hough was 17 when she had a cardiac arrest in the
bathroom of her high school in Hillsborough, North Carolina.
A classmate heard her struggling to breathe, and within
minutes, school staff had restored her heart beat with a
portable defibrillator. Diagnosed with a heart condition called
long QT syndrome, she now has a small device implanted in her
chest to protect against future episodes.
The total bill for Hough's care was half a million dollars.
Luckily, she was covered under her parents' health insurance, so
the family's portion of the bill was $5,000.
Hough's parents are self-employed and can afford the $1,300
monthly deductible for health insurance. But like many parents
of older children, especially those with serious medical
conditions, they worried about the Supreme Court's decision.
"I now know my daughter won't be denied coverage for a
condition she never brought upon herself," Hough's mother Libbie
said.
Janine Jones of Placentia, California, suffers from juvenile
rheumatoid arthritis and a chronic pain disorder known as
fibromyalgia. She is on her parents' insurance, and has been
worried about what the court's decision will mean for her.
Jones, 25, is one of the estimated 6.6 million young adults
that were allowed to join or stay on their parents' health
insurance because of provisions in healthcare law that have
already gone into effect.
This has allowed Jones to move out on her own and attend
college part time at California State University, Fullerton. She
is nearly finished with her degree but with two pre-existing
conditions, she has been worried about what comes next.
Jones says she contacted insurance companies to find out
what her options would be if she was suddenly unable to stay on
her parents' insurance plan.
One agent was pretty blunt. "She said get a job, or marry
someone with insurance," Jones said.
FINALLY, SOME CLARITY
Patient advocates, who for weeks had been bracing for a
reversal of some or all of the law, were also elated with the
court's decision.
John Seffrin, chief executive of the American Cancer
Society, called it "a victory for people with cancer and their
families nationwide, who for decades have been denied health
coverage, charged far more than they can afford for lifesaving
care and forced to spend their life savings on necessary
treatment, simply because they have a pre-existing condition."
Seffrin said the decision preserves vital provisions of the
law that are already in place, such as improving the ability of
people to get preventive services including mammograms and
colonoscopies at no additional cost to patients.
Judith Stein, executive director of the Center for Medicare
Advocacy, said the ruling is "good news for people with
Medicare, the Medicare program, and the millions of families who
could not otherwise afford health care coverage."
Kitty Ruderman, 66, is a semi-retired administrative
assistant living in New York City. She began receiving Medicare
coverage in 2011, and gets regular treatment for spinal
stenosis, sciatica, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and
occasional bronchitis.
Ruderman lives on Social Security and a small pension and
says she watches every dollar. She has been worried about what
would happen if she reached the "doughnut hole" - the gap in
Medicare's Part D prescription drug program that starts when
total annual drug spending exceeds a certain level.
The health overhaul law gives seniors in the doughnut hole a
50 percent discount on branded drugs and 7 percent on generics,
with bigger discounts scheduled down the road. The plan has
already saved more than $3 billion in Medicare prescription drug
costs for older and disabled Americans.
"I really needed this," Ruderman said.
(Additional reporting by Sharon Begley in New York; editing by
Michele Gershberg and Mohammad Zargham)