WASHINGTON, March 27 Here is a snapshot of the scene inside and outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, the second of three days of arguments over President Barack Obama's healthcare law.

* DAY TWO: The nine justices returned to the bench on Tuesday for the most anticipated session of their historic three days of oral arguments on the 2010 healthcare overhaul. The arguments lasted two hours and two minutes.

* LEGAL QUESTION: Whether Congress exceeded its power under the U.S. Constitution when it required most people to buy insurance by 2014 or pay a penalty.

* WHO ARGUED: Donald Verrilli, U.S. solicitor general, backed the law for the Obama administration. Paul Clement of Bancroft PLLC, a former Bush administration solicitor general, argued on behalf of the 26 states challenging the law and seeking to have the individual mandate invalidated. Michael Carvin of Jones Day argued for a small business group, the National Federation of Independent Business, which opposed the insurance requirement.

* A HIGHLIGHT INSIDE: As often happens in high-profile cases before the court, it could all come down to Justice Anthony Kennedy, a conservative who would be the most likely to give the liberal wing a victory. "I understand that we must presume laws are constitutional, but, even so, when you are changing the relation of the individual to the government in this, what we can stipulate is, I think, a unique way, do you not have a heavy burden of justification to show authorization under the Constitution?" he asked near the beginning of the oral arguments.

* INSIDE THE COURTROOM: Among those in the justices' guest seats were Antonin Scalia's wife, Maureen, and in the spectator seats were numerous leading U.S. lawmakers. Backers of the law attending included Democratic Representative John Dingell of Michigan, Senator John Kerry of Massachusetts, and Vermont Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee. Opponents of the law who attended included Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa who is the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

* THE LOWDOWN OUTSIDE THE COURTHOUSE: Supporters and protesters came out in greater numbers as the justices considered the centerpiece of the healthcare law, the so-called individual mandate requiring most people to have health insurance or pay a penalty. One protester, who arrived dressed in prison garb with a ball and chain, questioned who would pay for it, saying: "Obamacare is putting us in debtors' prison." Supporters of the law adopted the term for the law that critics have used to try to deride it, chanting "We love Obamacare."

* THE DAY'S QUOTE "FOR": "We think this is regulation of people's participation in the healthcare market, and all - all this minimum coverage provision does is say that, instead of requiring insurance at the point of sale, that Congress has the authority under the Commerce power (of the U.S. Constitution) and the necessary proper power to ensure that people have insurance in advance of the point of sale because of the unique nature of this market," said Verrilli who defended the law for the Obama administration.

* THE DAY'S QUOTE "AGAINST": "Congress when it passed the statute ... justified the mandate as a regulation of the economic decision to forgo the purchase of health insurance. That is a theory without any limiting principle," said Clement, arguing on behalf of the 26 states opposing the individual healthcare insurance requirement.

* UP NEXT: On Wednesday the justices will hold morning and afternoon sessions. Two questions will be before them: whether, if the so-called individual mandate is declared invalid under the U.S. Constitution, the entire healthcare overhaul is doomed; and whether Congress has the authority to require states to expand eligibility under Medicaid, the joint federal-state program that provides health insurance for the poor. Part of the sweeping healthcare law would extend eligibility to individuals with income up to 133 percent of the U.S. poverty level.

* HOW TO HEAR OR SEE THE ARGUMENTS: The Supreme Court posted the audio and transcript of the arguments on its website, here (Additional reporting by Ian Simpson and Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Howard Goller and Will Dunham)