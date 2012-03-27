WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday began its second day of historic oral arguments on President Barack Obama's healthcare law, focusing on whether the requirement that people obtain insurance by 2014 or pay a penalty is valid under the country's Constitution.

Twenty-six of the 50 states contend that Congress exceeded its constitutional authority to regulate commerce by requiring that people get health insurance. The Obama administration defends the law as being within Congress' powers.

