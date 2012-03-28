By David Ingram
| WASHINGTON, March 28
WASHINGTON, March 28 Thousands of words spilled
out of television news o n T uesday about the U.S. Supreme Court's
historic healthcare case, but one early comment made a splash.
Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin appeared on CNN minutes after
court arguments concluded for the day to declare the case "a
train wreck for the Obama administration." The administration's
lawyer gave an "awful" performance, he said.
During the next few hours, the assessment shaped early
odds-making of how the court would rule in a few months.
Opponents of the healthcare law celebrated Toobin while
Democrats, including U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid,
balked.
"I've been in court a lot more than Jeffrey Toobin," Reid
told reporters.
While saying he has great respect for Toobin, Reid said that
the analyst, author and New Yorker magazine writer was reading
too much into the court's skeptical questioning. "A lot of times
they probe with those questions," Reid said.
Without mentioning Toobin by name, the White House came to
the defense of Solicitor General Donald Verrilli, whose
performance defending the law Toobin panned. Verrilli argued
"ably and skillfully," said White House Counsel Kathy Ruemmler.
The interpretations of Supreme Court correspondents carry
weight because there are few witnesses to the court's oral
arguments, which are never broadcast on television and for which
audio is available only after arguments.
Only about 400 people attend Supreme Court sessions. (To see
how some were seated on Tuesday, click on link.reuters.com/byv37s)
Correspondents are rarely unanimous in how they read a case.
Some said Toobin focused too closely on questions asked early in
the two-hour session by Justice Anthony Kennedy. A possible
deciding vote, Kennedy later asked tough questions of the
lawyers on the other side.
Back on CNN on Wednesday, Toobin repeated the "awful" line
but added he did not want to overstate the impact. "The lawyers
I think really don't matter all that much," he said.
(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Howard Goller
and Vicki Allen)