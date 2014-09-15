WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The Obama administration on
Monday said 115,000 people in 36 states could lose their private
health insurance under Obamacare after Sept. 30, because of
unresolved data problems involving their citizenship or
immigration status.
Another 363,000 people could see their insurance costs
change, due to problems involving income data that is used to
determine whether enrollees qualify for federal subsidies to
help pay premiums on health plans obtained through the federal
insurance marketplace, according to the administration.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS),
which operates the federal marketplace for consumers in 36
states, said the number of people with data problems is down
from June when 966,000 had citizenship or immigration
discrepancies and 1.6 million people had problem data involving
income.
There was no word on how many more people might have data
mismatches after enrolling for Obamacare coverage through 14
other insurance marketplaces operated by individual states.
Under President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, people
who lack insurance can be eligible for coverage if their
immigration status is in order, while federal subsidies can be
available depending on an applicant's annual income.
More than 8 million people enrolled in 2014 coverage through
the federal and state marketplaces. But about 2.5 million
submitted applications with missing entries or data that did not
match federal records.
Officials said those with outstanding issues have failed to
provide accurate information about their situations or have
simply not responded to repeated efforts to reach them. Critics
have also blamed problems on federal data collection systems
including the federal marketplace website, HealthCare.gov.
Officials could not rule out the possibility of further
problems, noting that 430,000 income-related discrepancies are
still in the process of being resolved.
People with unresolved issues can avoid problems by
providing up-to-date information before Sept. 30, officials
said. Those with immigration and citizenship issues could also
qualify for a special enrollment period, even if they confirm
their status after the deadline, according to CMS.
