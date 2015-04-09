(Adds details of case)
WASHINGTON, April 9 U.S. cardiovascular disease
testing laboratories Health Diagnostics Laboratory Inc (HDL) and
Singulex Inc have agreed to pay $48.5 million to settle
claims they paid kickbacks and conducted unnecessary testing,
the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.
HDL will pay $47 million and Singulex $1.5 million to
resolve the allegations. As part of the agreements, neither
party admitted liability.
Both U.S. companies were accused of violating the False
Claims Act by paying physicians in exchange for patient
referrals and billing federal healthcare programs, including
Medicare, for medically unnecessary testing, according to court
documents.
HDL and Singulex did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
The alleged conduct took place at HDL between November 2008
and January 2015, while claims against Singulex covered the
period from January 2010 to October 2014.
Doctors were paid between $10 and $17 for each patient they
referred to the companies for blood tests, prosecutors alleged.
As part of the settlement, the two companies also agreed to
enter separate agreements with the Department of Health and
Human Services' Office of Inspector General, designed to improve
review procedures to prevent such conduct happening again, court
documents show.
Four whistleblowers filed the lawsuits. Under the False
Claims Act, private individuals can do so on behalf of the U.S.
government and are due a share of the proceeds recovered. The
amount each will get is yet to be determined, the Department of
Justice said.
Since January 2009, more than $23.9 billion has been
recovered through False Claims Act cases, including more than
$15.2 billion from cases involving fraud against federal health
care programs, according to the Department of Justice.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Sandra Maler and
Alan Crosby)