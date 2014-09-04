By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, Sept 4 An unknown hacker or hackers
broke into a computer server supporting the HealthCare.gov
website through which consumers enroll in Obamacare health
insurance, a government cybersecurity team discovered last week,
apparently uploading malicious files.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the
lead Obamacare agency, briefed key congressional staff on
Thursday about the intrusions, the first of which occurred on
July 8, CMS spokesman Aaron Albright said.
The malware uploaded to the server was designed to launch a
distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack against other
websites, not to steal personal information, Albright said.
In a DDoS, Internet-connected computers are so overwhelmed
by malware attempting to communicate with their website that,
unable to handle legitimate requests, they crash.
"Our review indicates that the server did not contain
consumer personal information; data was not transmitted outside
the agency, and the website was not specifically targeted,"
Albright said. "We have taken measures to further strengthen
security."
The Office of Inspector General of the Department of Health
and Human Services, CMS's parent agency, and HHS leadership were
notified of the attack, which was first reported by the Wall
Street Journal.
A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security, which
helps investigate cyber attacks, said its Computer Emergency
Readiness Team (US-CERT) had forensically preserved the affected
server and had identified and extracted the malware designed to
launch a denial of service attack.
US-CERT analysis indicated that only one server was
involved. It was not running HealthCare.gov, but was instead
used by programmers to test new code before it goes live.
The test server was not supposed to be connected to the
Internet, but somehow was. In addition, access to it was
protected by a default password installed by the manufacturer,
said Albright, who declined to say if that default was 1-2-3-4-5
or something equally breachable.
Cybersecurity expert David Kennedy, chief executive of the
information security firm TrustedSec LLC, said he was
unconvinced this was the first successful hack on
HealthCare.gov.
"There are fundamental flaws in how they're coding the
website and it's going to take a long, long time to fix it," he
told Reuters. "It continues to be a really big glaring security
hole." It is rare for hackers to upload malware without
following through to use it, he added.
Rep. Diane Black of Tennessee, a longtime Republican critic
of Obamacare, criticized CMS for the cyberbreach, saying
"designing a secure website should have been a top priority for
this administration."
The attack, Albright said, will have no impact on the second
open enrollment period for Obamacare, which begins on Nov. 15.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley, Doina Chiacu and Alina Selyukh;
Editing by Dan Grebler)