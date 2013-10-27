WASHINGTON Oct 27 A U.S. federal data system
used to verify information for the Obamacare health exchange is
experiencing an outage, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services told officials in Connecticut, a spokeswoman
in the state said on Sunday.
The federal agency gave "no indication" of when the data
services hub might be functioning again, a spokeswoman for
Access Health CT, the Connecticut Obamacare exchange said.
It was unclear if the outage was affecting just that one
state, or all state exchanges.
The reported outage is the latest in a series of bugs and
website problems that have plagued the rollout of President
Barack Obama's signature healthcare law.