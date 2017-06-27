WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has decided to put off a planned vote on a healthcare bill to repeal Obamacare until after the Senate's July 4 recess, CNN reported on Tuesday.

McConnell and other Republican leaders have been pressing to round up enough support for the healthcare legislation, but still appeared to be several votes short. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)